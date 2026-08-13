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Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Grand i10 nios
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl16 to 27 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders--

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1197 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14165 / 70 R14
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14165 / 70 R14
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37 litres
Length
3830 mm3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450 mm
Height
1643 mm1520 mm
Width
1723 mm1680 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2156,05,796
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6005,55,000
RTO
32,22422,200
Insurance
35,39128,096
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93213,020
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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