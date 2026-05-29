In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Virtus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3