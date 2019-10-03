|Engine Type
|2.0 l Nu
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|750
|873 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15
|19.4 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹20,62,724
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,86,100
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹1,89,476
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹86,548
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,335
|₹27,833
One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...Read More