In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|T-roc
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4