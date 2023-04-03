Elantra vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra T-roc Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.