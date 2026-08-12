In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-