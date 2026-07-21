In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-