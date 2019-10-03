|Engine Type
|2.0 l Nu
|2TR-FE
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|750
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,62,724
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,86,100
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹1,89,476
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹86,548
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,335
|₹43,073
Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...Read More