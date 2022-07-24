Elantra vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2694 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.