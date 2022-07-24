In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4