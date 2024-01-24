In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)