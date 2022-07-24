Elantra vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Safari [2021-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1956 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.