In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4