Hyundai Elantra vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1516.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72417,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10014,99,400
RTO
1,89,4761,94,375
Insurance
86,54873,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33537,990
