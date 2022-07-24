Elantra vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1999 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.