In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)