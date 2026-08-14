In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs