Elantra vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Nexon ev max Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1999 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.