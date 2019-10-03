In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less