Elantra vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Karoq Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.