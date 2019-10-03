|Engine Type
|2.0 l Nu
|1.5 TSI with ACT
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|750
|724.5 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15
|14.49 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|3
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹20,62,724
|₹28,87,540
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,86,100
|₹24,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,89,476
|₹2,65,900
|Insurance
|₹86,548
|₹1,05,992
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹16,648
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,335
|₹62,064