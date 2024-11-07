hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsElantra vs Hector Plus [2023-2025]

Hyundai Elantra vs MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Hector plus [2023-2025]
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc1451 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Dashboard
Right Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1515.58 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
165192 mm
Length
46204699 mm
Wheelbase
27002750 mm
Height
14651760 mm
Width
18001835 mm
Bootspace
458155 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
56 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5060 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackArgil Brown & Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72420,60,055
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10017,49,800
RTO
1,89,4762,30,255
Insurance
86,54879,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33544,278
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

JSW MG Motor has added two new variants to the existing lineup of Hector SUV. The two new variants have been added to the Hector Plus seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Motor expands Hector Plus SUV lineup with 2 new variants. Check price, features
7 Nov 2024
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have links to child labour: Details here
24 Jul 2022
File photo of Hyundai Elantra&nbsp;
Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts
25 May 2022
File photo of Hyundai Elantra, a high-selling sedan model in the US.
Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner
14 Apr 2022
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice
15 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hyundai launched the new Elantra at an event in Hollywood
First Look: 2021 Hyundai Elantra
18 Mar 2020
MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
14 Jul 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers