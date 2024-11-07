Elantra vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1451 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.