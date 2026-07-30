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Hyundai Elantra vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs XL6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Xl6
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l NuK15C Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750944 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1520.97 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
46204445 mm
Wheelbase
27002740 mm
Height
14651755 mm
Width
18001775 mm
Bootspace
458209 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
56 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72413,41,645
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10011,57,300
RTO
1,89,4761,27,730
Insurance
86,54856,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
6000
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33528,837
Expert Rating
-

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