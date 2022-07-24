In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Jimny
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4