In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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