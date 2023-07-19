Elantra vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Xuv500 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2179 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.