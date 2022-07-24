In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)