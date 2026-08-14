Elantra vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.