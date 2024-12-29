In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Marazzo Comparison