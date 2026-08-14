In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3