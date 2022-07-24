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Hyundai Elantra vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc2499 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual
Cylinders4-

Filters
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
Dashboard
Right Side View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l NuVGT Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.36.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16205 R16C
Ground Clearance
165220 mm
Length
46205375 mm
Wheelbase
27002600 mm
Height
14651800 mm
Width
18001860 mm
Bootspace
4581495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
42 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5055 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72412,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10010,54,900
RTO
1,89,4761,31,862
Insurance
86,54869,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33527,021

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