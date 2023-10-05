Saved Articles

Hyundai Elantra vs Hyundai Verna

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.96 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu1.5 l MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750837 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1518.6 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72412,73,027
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10010,96,500
RTO
1,89,4761,21,650
Insurance
86,54854,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33527,362
Expert Reviews

Popular Comparison with other cars

Volkswagen Virtusnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Virtus vs Verna
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
City vs Verna

    Latest News

    Hyundai Verna (left) has joined the likes of Volkswagen Virtus (centre) and Skoda Slavia (right) as the three safest cars tested by Global NCAP in a list dominated by SUVs like Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 or Tata Nexon or Punch.
    India's top 10 safest cars list: Hyundai Verna enters as the third sedan after Skoda Slavia and Volkwsagen Virtus
    5 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Motor is planning to join Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra next year in increasing prices of its models across the lineup.
    Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna and other Hyundai cars set for price hike soon, says COO
    4 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Hyundai India will voluntarily participate in the Bharat NCAP crash test program with three models to begin with.
    Hyundai India standardizes six airbags across all models, variants
    3 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Verna 2020 drive review
    Drive Review: 2020 Hyundai Verna
    27 Jul 2020
    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
    Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
    27 Oct 2021
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     