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HomeCompare CarsElantra vs Venue N Line [2022-2025]

Hyundai Elantra vs Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Venue n line [2022-2025]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 12.15 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberCoupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberMcPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
46203995 mm
Wheelbase
27002500 mm
Height
14651617 mm
Width
18001770 mm
Bootspace
458311 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Greige
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72414,00,260
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10012,14,700
RTO
1,89,4761,33,470
Insurance
86,54851,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33530,097
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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