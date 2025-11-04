Elantra vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 998 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.