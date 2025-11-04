In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3