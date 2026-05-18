Elantra vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Tucson [2020-2022] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Mileage 15 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1999 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.