Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 l NuNu 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72426,31,465
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10022,69,100
RTO
1,89,4762,42,910
Insurance
86,5481,18,955
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33556,560
Expert Reviews
