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Hyundai Elantra vs Hyundai Kona Electric

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Kona Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Kona electric
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Range-452 km/charge
Mileage15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-39.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1999 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic
Charging Time-6.1 Hrs

Filters
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l NuPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberMcPherson Strut Type
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
165172
Length
46204180
Wheelbase
27002600
Height
14651570
Width
18001800
Bootspace
458332
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72424,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10023,79,000
RTO
1,89,47616,000
Insurance
86,54899,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33553,635

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