In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs