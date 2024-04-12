Elantra vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Kona electric Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Mileage 15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 39.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1999 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.