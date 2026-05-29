In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Taigun
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-