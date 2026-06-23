In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Polo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3