In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4