Hyundai Creta vs Tata Punch CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,8318,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,0007,09,000
RTO
1,20,41051,540
Insurance
53,92140,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12117,219

    Latest News

    The incoming and updated Hyundai Creta SUV will come with multiple colour options as well as offer a number of engine and transmission choices.
    2024 Hyundai Creta launch: Official images of India's most-awaited SUV revealed
    10 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
    Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
    29 May 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     