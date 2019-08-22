HT Auto
Hyundai Creta vs Tata Nexon EV

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850325 Km
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,83115,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,00014,74,000
RTO
1,20,41012,000
Insurance
53,92159,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12133,234

