Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1717.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
850765.6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,8318,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,0007,28,900
RTO
1,20,41057,973
Insurance
53,92131,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12117,606

