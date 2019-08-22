Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1716.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
850817.5
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,83116,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,00014,39,900
RTO
1,20,4101,86,937
Insurance
53,92168,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12136,446

Kia Seltos [2019-2023]null | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Creta
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos

