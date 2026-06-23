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Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Harrier Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Harrier
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 12.89 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart Petrol MT
₹12.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 65 R17
Bootspace
433 litres445 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres50 litres
Length
4300 mm4605 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2741 mm
Height
1635 mm1718 mm
Width
1790 mm1922 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
NoYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,82514,91,861
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,70012,89,000
RTO
1,21,0701,40,900
Insurance
12,55561,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32632,065
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
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