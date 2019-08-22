|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi Petrol
|0.8L
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|850
|700
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|25
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,72,884
|₹4,65,838
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,16,000
|₹4,06,500
|RTO
|₹1,12,466
|₹26,910
|Insurance
|₹43,818
|₹25,864
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,209
|₹9,884