Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi PetrolK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
850817.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1717.03
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,72,8848,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
10,16,0007,61,500
RTO
1,12,46654,690
Insurance
43,81842,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,20918,457

