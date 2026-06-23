In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Ignis
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4