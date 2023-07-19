In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs XUV500 Comparison