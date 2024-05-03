In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs XUV300 Comparison