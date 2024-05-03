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Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Xuv300
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi1.2 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
433 litres257 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres42 litres
Length
4300 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2600 mm
Height
1635 mm1627 mm
Width
1790 mm1821 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack and Beige
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,8259,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,7007,99,000
RTO
1,21,07064,930
Insurance
12,55543,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32619,513
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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