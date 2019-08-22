|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi Petrol
|Electric Motor
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|850
|110 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,72,884
|₹9,93,155
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,16,000
|₹8,81,425
|RTO
|₹1,12,466
|₹61,700
|Insurance
|₹43,818
|₹50,030
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,209
|₹21,346