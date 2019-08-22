HT Auto
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,72,88414,01,736
Ex-Showroom Price
10,16,00012,16,000
RTO
1,12,4661,33,600
Insurance
43,81851,636
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,20930,128
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

