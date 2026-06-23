In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 10.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3