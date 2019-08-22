HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCreta vs i20 [2020-2023]

Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
1720.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850749 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,83111,66,893
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,00010,15,600
RTO
1,20,4101,11,993
Insurance
53,92138,800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12125,081

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
1353.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta
1493.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Creta

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars