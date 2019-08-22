Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|20.2 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi Petrol
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|850
|749 Km
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹12,61,831
|₹11,66,893
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,87,000
|₹10,15,600
|RTO
|₹1,20,410
|₹1,11,993
|Insurance
|₹53,921
|₹38,800
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,121
|₹25,081