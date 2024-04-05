HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCreta N Line vs Virtus

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta N Line vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Virtus
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 16.82 Lakhs₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5l MPi1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,42,96613,33,519
Ex-Showroom Price
16,82,30011,55,900
RTO
1,84,2301,27,590
Insurance
75,93649,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76128,662
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Virtus vs Verna
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.71 - 16.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Virtus vs City
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Virtus vs Slavia

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a meeting in New York City on June 20, 2023.
    Tesla for India or India for Tesla? Breaking down the ingredients for EV dish
    5 Apr 2024
    Hyundai Creta facelift SUV has received a price hike as the carmaker increased the cost of some of its variants from April. The SUV was launched priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The revised price comes within three months of its launch.
    Hyundai Creta prices revised from this month. Check how much it costs
    4 Apr 2024
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    The Nexon, Brezza, Creta and Scorpio-N are some of the top-selling SUVs in the Indian markets. Models such as these have helped the SUV segment to capture a market share of 50 per cent for the first time.
    Indians bought more cars in FY2023–24 than ever before. Half of them were SUVs
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     