In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Taigun
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-