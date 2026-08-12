In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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