In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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