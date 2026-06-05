In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4